Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.85. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.