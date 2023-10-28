Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.85. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading

