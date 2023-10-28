Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $11.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
