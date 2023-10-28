Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

