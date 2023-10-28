Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.71. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 197,650 shares traded.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

