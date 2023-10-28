Piper Sandler Raises Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Price Target to $23.00

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BFST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $19.11 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $484.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $62,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at $405,232.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $30,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,449.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at $405,232.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 569,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,762,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

