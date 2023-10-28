Piper Sandler Trims Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Target Price to $109.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.39.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 9.2 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,622,591 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

