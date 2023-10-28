Piper Sandler Trims Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Target Price to $16.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

