Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,012 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after buying an additional 307,982 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Trading Up 1.4 %

MGNI stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGNI

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,444 shares of company stock worth $449,210. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.