Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.