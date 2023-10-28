Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $271,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEAK opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

