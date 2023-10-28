Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $310,000 in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Chuy’s Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $601.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.74. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

