Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $375,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 12,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

CB opened at $208.40 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,736 shares of company stock worth $4,924,482 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

