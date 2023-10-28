Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $420,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,191,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,118,059.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,191,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at $73,118,059.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,569 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 2.0 %

MGPI opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.