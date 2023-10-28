Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $15.11 on Friday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

