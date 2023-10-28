Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $35.94 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

