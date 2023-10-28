Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

