Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Stride by 138.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stride by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $54.45 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

