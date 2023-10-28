Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $150.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $117.95 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total value of $2,292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,483 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

