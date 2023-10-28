Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $333,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after buying an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after acquiring an additional 531,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.76.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 3.1 %

AVB stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average is $180.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 33.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

