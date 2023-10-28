Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

View Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.