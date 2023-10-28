Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

