PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $53.50 Average PT from Analysts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

