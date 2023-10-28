Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Buys $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Presto Automation Stock Up 6.3 %
PRST stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Presto Automation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.74.
Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.
Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.
