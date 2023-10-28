Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Buys $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Presto Automation Stock Up 6.3 %

PRST stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Presto Automation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Presto Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the second quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the second quarter worth about $284,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Presto Automation by 906.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,635 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 183,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

