PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in PriceSmart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

