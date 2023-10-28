Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Primerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Primerica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $194.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.86. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

