Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 927082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Specifically, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $234,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,190. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Prothena Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 71.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

