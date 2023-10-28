PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PIFMY opened at $20.14 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.