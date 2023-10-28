PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PIFMY opened at $20.14 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
