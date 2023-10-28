PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $28.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.07.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.