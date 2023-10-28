Public Storage (PSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.92 and its 200 day moving average is $281.36. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $234.93 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

