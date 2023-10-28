Pulmonx (LUNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Pulmonx to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Pulmonx has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $312.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,458.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,458.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,740.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,913 shares of company stock worth $208,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 2,628.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 927,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 375.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pulmonx by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 319,587 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

