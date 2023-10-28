Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Can-Fite BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Can-Fite BioPharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of CANF stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

