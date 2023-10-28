Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Barclays cut their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$43.57 on Thursday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The company has a market cap of C$92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.52.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.83%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.