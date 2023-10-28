Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a report issued on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $134.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

