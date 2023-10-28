Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issued By HC Wainwright

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dyadic International in a research note issued on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

DYAI stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.59. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

