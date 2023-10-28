Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE:RS opened at $248.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $191.45 and a one year high of $295.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

