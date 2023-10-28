Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Issued By Cormark

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.44.

TOY stock opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$44.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

