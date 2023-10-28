Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Issued By Cormark

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$584.53 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%.
Spin Master Stock Up 0.4 %
TOY stock opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$44.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.
Spin Master Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
