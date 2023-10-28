QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in QCR were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in QCR by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in QCR by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QCR by 523.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QCRH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,133 shares of company stock valued at $107,517. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QCR Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $85.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. QCR had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

