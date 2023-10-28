Qiagen (QGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Qiagen to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Qiagen has set its FY23 guidance at at least $2.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.07- EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QGEN

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.