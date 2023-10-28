Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $164.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.48.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.