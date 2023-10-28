Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion.

Quebecor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

