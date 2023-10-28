R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,435 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,525,000 after purchasing an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 42.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,405,258 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 704,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of RCM opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

