Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDWR. TheStreet lowered Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $665.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $23.46.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Radware by 20.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Radware by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at about $734,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

