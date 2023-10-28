Raymond James Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.56.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$11.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.01. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.04 and a 1-year high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

