Raymond James Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $280.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HCA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.09.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $207.24 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare



HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

