Raymond James Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$16.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MI.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.22.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
