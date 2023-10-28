Raymond James Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$16.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MI.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.22.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

MI.UN stock opened at C$13.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.