Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.27%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

