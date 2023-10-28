Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortis Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%.
Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$54.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.16. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
