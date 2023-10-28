Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortis Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.82%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.04.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$54.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.16. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

