ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $169.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $180.00.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.56.

NYSE:RMD opened at $134.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,435. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ResMed by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

