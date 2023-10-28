Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.59.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

