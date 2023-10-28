Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $11.08 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

