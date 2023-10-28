Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $247,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,051,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $196.13 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

